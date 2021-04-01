CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 110,318 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

CCL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 472,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.