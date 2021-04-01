CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 15,618 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK remained flat at $$77.09 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 420,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,324. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

