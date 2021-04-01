CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $215.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

