CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 9,501 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

WMT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

