CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,277. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

