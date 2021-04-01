CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.34. 40,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.42. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

