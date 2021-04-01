CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $550.64. 315,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

