CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

CASY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,769. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

