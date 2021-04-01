CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 32.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 63.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $567,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 74,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,575. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

