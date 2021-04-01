CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $23.72 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.47. 274,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.