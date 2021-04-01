CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $227,890,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 296,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,569.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.