CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 47,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

