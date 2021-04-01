CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 17,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

