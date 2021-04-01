CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,396,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $356.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $280.90 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

