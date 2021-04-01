CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 473.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 534,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

