CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 406,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 551,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

