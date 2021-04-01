CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $367.47. The stock had a trading volume of 407,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.41 and a 200 day moving average of $336.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

