CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.21. 85,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

