CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.88. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,223. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

