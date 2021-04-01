CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 606,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

