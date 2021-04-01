CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 24,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,271. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

