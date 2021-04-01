CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Redfin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 39,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

