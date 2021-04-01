CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 17,297 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QCOM traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.77. 439,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

