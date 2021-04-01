CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,914 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

PSA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.63. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $250.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

