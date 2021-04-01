CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,626 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 11.18% of BK Technologies worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

