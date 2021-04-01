CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 108,590 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.74. 520,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $147.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

