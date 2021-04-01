CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 103,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,470. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

