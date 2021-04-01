CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 29,857 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,857 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of FTI Consulting worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.42. 2,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

