CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,034 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Patterson Companies worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 7,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.