CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 8,077 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.94. 275,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.