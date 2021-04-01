CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CCJ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 254,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,076. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.