CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.90

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CyberAgent in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.