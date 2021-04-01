CyberMiles Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $6.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00342842 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,306.85 or 1.00246884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032689 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

