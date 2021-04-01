CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $291.41 million and $7.73 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein Coin Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

