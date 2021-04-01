D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $98.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $91.09 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 137470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

