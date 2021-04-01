DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

