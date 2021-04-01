DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

