DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BANF opened at $70.69 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

