DA Davidson Boosts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $34.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.
CSSE stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $32.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
