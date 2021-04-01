DA Davidson Boosts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $34.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

CSSE stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

