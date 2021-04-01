DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

