DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

