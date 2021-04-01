DA Davidson Comments on Altabancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $793.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $320,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

