DA Davidson Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

