DA Davidson Comments on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $792.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

