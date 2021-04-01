DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSBW opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

