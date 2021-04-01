DA Davidson Comments on Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,929,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,751,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

