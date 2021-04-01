DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE BOH opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

