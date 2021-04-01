DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $454.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

