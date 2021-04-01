DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

WFC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

