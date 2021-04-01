DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Banner by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

